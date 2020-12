PETALING JAYA: Komark Mask (M) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Komarkcorp Bhd, has signed a distributorship agreement with LKL Advance Metaltech Sdn Bhd for the right to market, sell and distribute Komark’s disposable medical grade face masks worldwide.

LKL Advance is a unit of LKL International Bhd, and specialises in a broad spectrum of products, namely hospital beds, patient transport trolleys, birth care tables, medical treatment carts, peripheral support equipment and the fabrication of steel/wooden products.

In a statement Komarkcorp said it views the international export market for medical grade and certified masks as a huge market.

“With no clear leader to the disposable masks and PPE industry, both Komark and LKL Advance target to secure a significant slice of the regional market, which researchers have projected to rise up to US$2 billion by 2026.

“With growing reticence from Western economies to purchase China-made masks due to quality assurances and the ongoing trade war, Malaysia has the opportunity to stamp its mark on the global PPE and disposal masks market,” it said.

Komark began its diversification into mask and PPE manufacturing this year, with its own facility in Balakong capable of housing up to 50 mask lines with a potential capacity of up to 60 million disposable masks a month.

The company currently has three operating masks lines and is about to install a further five lines within the next 60 days to cater for growing export demand.

It also said LKL Advance will look to broaden its product scope to include disposable face masks as part of a horizontal product expansion into its regional distribution networks, following its recent announcement in securing a landmark order for nitrile gloves.