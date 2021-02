PETALING JAYA: LKL International Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary LKL Advance Metaltech Sdn Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based iWOW Technology Pte Ltd for a potential collaboration in the marketing and development of Covid-19 contact tracing tokens in Malaysia and internationally.

Under the MoU, it will obtain the rights from iWOW to commercialise, market, sell and distribute “trace token”, a device that automates contact tracing measures via bluetooth, in Malaysia over a 24-month period.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, this complement its existing business in the medical and healthcare sector, as it will broaden its product offerings with the device as well as expanding its customer base.

LKL managing director Lim Kon Lian commented that the introduction of the trace token will bring a proven technology that would help track and contain Covid-19 and it also serves as a viable alternative to mobile applications that can be marketed to a wide range of users.

“This MoU further strengthens our product portfolio as a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical and healthcare solutions in Malaysia. We will continue enhancing the comprehensiveness of our product portfolio as we aim to play a more integral role in helping the nation overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.