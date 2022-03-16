LME imposes price limits for first time

LONDON: Nickel will resume trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in a fixed price range for the first time today after extreme volatility in prices triggered a rare market shutdown last week.

The LME halted nickel trading and cancelled trades after prices doubled on March 8 to more than US$100,000 (RM420,000) per tonne in a matter of hours in a surge sources have blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers.

When trading resumes at 0800 GMT today, price moves for nickel will be constrained to 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension, the LME said.

The exchange also imposed 15% limits from yesterday on other base metals including aluminium, copper, lead, tin and zinc – the first time in its 145-year history the LME has ever placed limits on outright contracts.

The conflict in Ukraine has driven the price of some metals to record highs amid concerns about constraints on supply from Russia – a major producer of aluminium, copper and nickel – following sweeping Western sanctions. Russia is the world's third biggest nickel producer.

The LME decided that price limits on nickel were needed to maintain stability after wild swings last week, when the price jumped more than US$18,000 on Monday and then over US$50,000 a day later, triggering the suspension in trade.

While three-month nickel was at about US$80,000 a tonne when trading was suspended on March 8, the closing price on the previous day was US$48,078. That means the band today will be US$45,674 to US$50,482, or 5% either side of that closing price.

If a price limit is hit, trading will not be suspended, but any bids above the higher limit and offers below the lower limit will be rejected, an LME notice said.

“Whilst price moves in the nickel market have been a key focus, the LME has observed high levels of volatility across the base metals markets more broadly,“ it added.

“Market participants have raised concern regarding the risk of sudden, extreme price moves in other metals, particularly given the geopolitical backdrop.”

An LME spokesperson confirmed that it was the first time it had ever placed price limits on outright contracts.

The metal was catapulted higher by a bad pricing call from Chinese billionaire Xiang Guangda.

Guangda – owner of the world's biggest nickel producer Tsingshan Holding Group – had bet on nickel prices falling since late last year, but was blindsided by the Ukraine war that is threatening to cut off Russian supplies.

Trading sources said the nickel market should be calmer today as Tsingshan Holding has reached a standstill agreement with banks under which they won't make margin calls on, or close out, its nickel positions.

A short squeeze occurs when investors bet on falling prices but are then forced to close out their positions and purchase at a far higher price, sparking a spike.

Analysts predict nickel will remain well supported by tight global inventories and uncertainty over Russia.

“The broad consensus is that nickel prices will remain at a higher level after trading is resumed considering low stocks on the exchange and unsolved supply uncertainties over Russian nickel,“ noted Rystad analysts.

Price limits are common on other exchanges and have been discussed periodically during volatile periods on the LME, but most members have preferred to stick with modest regulation.

China's Shanghai Futures Exchange uses price limits and imposed a 17% limit on its nickel contracts on March 11.

The CME also has price limits, using what it calls a dynamic circuit breaker for its main industrial metal contract in copper.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. – Reuters, AFP