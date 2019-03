KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s domestic demand is expected to be able to cushion against challenges of moderate export growth, with an expected 4.4% gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2019, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

“Exports are expected to remain under pressure, with the increase in trade protectionism over the past year unlikely to change any time soon,” it said in its latest Economic Insight: Southeast Asia report.

Although domestic demand will likely provide some relief, ICAEW noted that there are pockets of concern with regard to investment growth.

“Private capital expenditure especially in machinery and equipment investment, has been on a downward trend in Malaysia in light of notably slower export growth.”

Going forward, ICAEW economic adviser and Oxford Economics lead Asia economist Sian Fenner said it expects the risks to the economic outlook of Malaysia to be primarily to the downside.

“A sharper slowdown in Chinese economic growth, triggered by worsening confidence or a renewed escalation in US-China trade tensions, both affect global trade and growth across the region. That said, we do not expect the external environment to be as worrisome as it was in 2015/16, as China’s growth is also expected to stabilise in Q2,” Fenner said in a statement.

For the Southeast Asian region, ICAEW said it started the year on a soft note as a result of the weakness in global economic activity late 2018, with Malaysia being the only country to record positive annual growth for exports in December 2018.

“Data indicates further weakness ahead in the manufacturing and export sectors as Malaysia’s aggregate Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped into contractionary territory.”

It also said domestic demand will likely provide some relief to the Southeast Asian markets, together with accommodative macro policies.

“Most central banks are likely to keep policy rates unchanged well into the second half of 2019 amid muted inflationary pressures. Expansionary fiscal policy will also help, with fiscal spending expected to be strong in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines ahead of upcoming elections in the first half of 2019.”

ICAEW regional director of Southeast Asia Mark Billington said although it expects domestic demand to remain resilient, the impact of increased trade tensions in the past year and slower Chinese import demand is likely to act as a drag on the region’s growth as a whole.

“The outlook for Asia trade may continue to face a challenging export environment,” said Billington.