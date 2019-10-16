Local digital economy’s growth slows in 2018

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s digital economy expanded to RM267.7 billion in 2018, contributing 18.5% to the country’s gross domestic product, according to the Department of Statistics.

However, the growth pace moderated to 6.9% year-on-year compared with the 9.8% recorded in the previous year.

Information and communications technology (ICT) contributed 18.5% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) comprising gross value-added of ICT industry (GVAICT) (12.6%) and e-commerce for non-ICT industries (5.9%).

“The growth was driven by the increased of GVAICT to RM182.4 billion registering a growth of 6.1%. ICT services dominated the GVAICT with a share of 43.2% followed by ICT manufacturing 34.1%,” said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement.

He pointed out that the telecommunications services were the main impetus in ICT services, while ICT manufacturing was supported by electronic components & boards, communication equipment and consumer electronics.

Based on annual economic statistics 2018, ICT services recorded gross output value of RM144.8 billion with the annual growth rate value of 7.8% per annum.

The figure was in line with the rapid growth in gross output, as the value of intermediate input also increased RM8.4 billion thus resulting in a value added of RM74.3 billion.

The telecommunications services’ gross output saw the highest annual growth rate of 9.9%.

Mohd Uzir highlighted that income through e-commerce transactions recorded a value of RM447.8 billion in 2017 against RM398.2 billion in 2015 with an annual growth rate of 6%.

Expenditure on e-commerce transactions recorded a value of RM228.8 billion in 2017 compared with RM195.1 billion in 2015 with an annual growth rate of 8.3%.

The main contributor to e-commerce income and expenditure was the manufacturing sector at RM287.5 billion and RM179.5 billion respectively.

The usage of computers and internet by establishments in 2017 showed that 78.9% used computers and 76.3% the internet.

Selangor recorded the highest percentage usage of computer and internet with 94.9% and 92.1%, respectively.

The percentage of individuals using computer was 70.5% and the percentage of individuals using the internet was 81.2%.

Putrajaya recorded the highest percentage of computer & internet usage by individuals and computer & internet access by household with 97.8% and 99.6%, respectively in 2018.