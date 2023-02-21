Local E&E industry likely to see slower growth this year: MSIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s electrical and electronics (E&E) industry is likely to see slower growth in 2023 compared to last year amid global headwinds, said the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA).

MSIA president Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai (pic) said Malaysia’s E&E sector had grown 18% in 2021 and 30% in 2022.

“We continue to grow, but it’s not easy. So, because of the headwinds, including the pending recession and tension between US and China, we expect to see a slowdown, especially in the correction of consumer products,” he told reporters after the launch of MSIA 2022 E&E Survey by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong today.

Separately, in a statement, Wong said globally, the semiconductor industry’s revenue is forecast to grow to US$1 trillion (RM4.4 trillion) in 2023 from more than US$500 million last year, and thus, it has to seize the opportunity as Malaysia has been a hub for the E&E industry.

He said the E&E industry is the country’s golden goose, and therefore, Malaysia needs to nurture and grow the industry.

“The semiconductor is going to be the foundation for all technology. It is going to propel growth, not only for Malaysia but the world. And therefore, we need to get a special focus on how we can take and seize the opportunity that we have in front of us,” he added.

According to MSIA’s survey, the outlook for 2023 remains soft, with 50% of the surveyed E&E companies expecting a decline in orders, while 25% of them are still expecting an increase in orders as some product categories would see continued growth, while other categories would see a decline.

Meanwhile, 65% of the surveyed E&E companies are still pushing ahead with planned capital expenditures and investments.

“This is important as Malaysia has already attracted E&E investments of RM186.2 billion since January 2020 (2020 – RM15.6 billion; 2021 – RM148 billion and from January to September 2022 – RM22.6 billion).

“This reflects the long-term prospects of the industry and businesses’ confidence in Malaysia as a location for semiconductors and electronics,” Wong said.

Meanwhile, Liew said the E&E sector needs to move up the value chain and produce more innovative and high-value products that would enable Malaysia to compete globally by exploring new business models, technologies, and production methods that will increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve quality. – Bernama