Local institutions net bought RM278m on Bursa last week: MIDF Research

KUALA LUMPUR: Local institutional investors had net bought RM278.3 million on Bursa Malaysia last week, according to MIDF Research.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended June 30, 2023, the research firm said local institutional investors had been net buyers of domestic equities for 20 out of 26 weeks, with a total net inflow of RM3.73 billion.

It said that local retailers also turned net buyers after net buying RM81.6 million worth of domestic equities last week.

“Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers for 14 out of 26 weeks. The total net buying year to date amounted to RM463.2 million,” said MIDF Research.

The research firm also said that foreign investors remained net sellers on Bursa Malaysia for the eleventh consecutive week with net foreign outflows amounting to -RM359.9 million.

“Foreign investors have been sellers for 20 out of 26 weeks this year, with a total net foreign outflow of -RM4.19 billion,” MIDF Research said.

The top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows were construction (RM71.9 million), property (RM16.4 million) and transportation and logistics (RM6.2 million).

Meanwhile, the top three sectors that posted net foreign outflows were financial services (-RM136.5 million), industrial products and services (-RM86.0 million) and technology (-RM72.9 million).

In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume by retailers (-2.0%) and local institutions (-7.3%), but an increase among foreign investors (+3.7%). – Bernama