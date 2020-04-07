Local semiconductor stocks ride global sales wave, for now

PETALING JAYA: Local semiconductor stocks ended on a positive note today, as global semiconductor sales for February rose 5% year on year to US$34.5 billion (RM150 billion), compared with the February 2019 total of US$32.9 billion.

Semiconductor stocks were among the top gainers on Bursa today.

KESM Industries gained 6.52% or 45 sen to close at RM7.35, while Pentamaster Corp closed 7.94% higher at RM4.08 and D&O Green Technologies ended 10.91% or 6 sen up at 61 sen.

Other gainers included Unisem (M) closing at RM1.74, a 3 sen or 1.75% increase, Vitrox Corp at RM7.65, a 15 sen or 2% gain, and Globetronics Technology at RM1.75, an 8 sen or 4.79% jump.

In a note today, PublicInvest Reseach said this could be a muted growth year for D&O, as its production facility is bound by the limitation of a 20% workforce, although the group has actively engaged the International Trade and Industry Minsitry to increase to 45% from 20%, which could translate into higher capacity utilisation of 55%

“Despite the poor visibility on industry outlook, management’s risk assessment shows that the worst scenario would be around 20% sales drop for FY20 provided the MCO is not extended by more than 2-3 months. The impact would be less severe if there is a strong pick-up from China, which will help cushion the weaker demand from the EU and the US,” it said, referring to the movement control order.

AmResearch expressed optimism over Pentamaster’s performance as the semiconductor player’s medium-term prospects remain positive, despite expectations that its first quarter performance would be impacted by Covid-19.

The research house cited that the group anticipates a V-shaped recovery in subsequent quarters based on its current order visibility.

“We like Pentamaster due to its positive growth prospects supported by demand for more smart sensors in devices, the upcoming 3D sensing technology wave, trend towards autonomous cars and electric vehicles (EVs) and the adoption of Industry 4.0,” it explained.

However, this boost to the semiconductor industry could turn out to be short-lived as the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global market has yet to be captured in the available sales numbers.

In a recent note, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) president and CEO John Neuffer said global semiconductor sales for February were solid, but month-to-month demand from China fell significantly.

Global sales of semiconductors declined by 2.4% to US$34.5 billion in February from January’s sale of US$35.4 billion, according to figures by the SIA.

Regionally, SIA reported year-on-year sales increased in the Americas (14.2%), Japan (7.0%), and China (5.5%), but were down in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.1%) and Europe (-1.8%).