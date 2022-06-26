Tiong Nam offers scholarships for developing talents in the logistics industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd and Saito University College (Saito UC) are introducing Logistics Scholarships for deserving students following the signing of a memorandum of agreement recently between the two parties.

Among the collaborations inked are offerings of two full Tiong Nam Logistics Scholarship for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) high achievers and five full Saito-Tiong Nam Scholarships to students from low financial backgrounds.

Five Professional Logistics Programme Scholarships are also being offered where recipients will undergo a specially designed programme that will give them a window into future developments in logistics and enrolled into the Certificate in Logistics and Transport (CILT) professional qualification. They will get an opportunity to have a peek into the future with the use of artifical inteligence and mobile technologies already in use by Tiong Nam in the era of IR4.0 and digitalisation.

The scholarships are also open to all Tiong Nam employees’ children, families and customers for business and logistics courses.

Saito UC vice chancellor Professor Dr Vinitha Guptan said the pivotal aim of working with Tiong Nam is to produce talented logisticians as the logistic industry is lacking talented individuals to drive the industry to the next level in the era of IR 4.0. This is also aligned with Saito UC’ vision of providing educational opportunities to students that will enable them to make a positive change to their lives and the community and to ensure employability of talents in the logistics industry.

Saito and Tiong Nam will work closely to produce talented individuals for the logistics industry through the implementation of applied and work integrated learning. Saito UC will engage with Tiong Nam to develop specialised logistics skills areas and such learning experience materials will be developed by both partners to be embedded into Saito’s syllabus.

Students will apply the theories they learn in classes and integrate with the practical sessions that they will have in Tiong Nam. Tiong Nam on the other hand will provide appropriate supervision, mentorship and training for the students throughout the experience.

With this collaboration, Tiong Nam hopes to encourage more students to look at logistics as a promising and rewarding industry. With its current scale as the largest asset owner in the country, combined with its 47 years of experience in the logistics space, Tiong Nam will be able to offer a fundamental, practical and hands-on experience to the young professionals from Saito UC.

“The logistics industry is changing, and it will keep changing at an even faster pace with all the technological advancements. It is imperative that we invest in our future, the young and brilliant minds of tomorrow so that the logistics industry can continue to flourish and advance, and Tiong Nam can continue to be a leading industry player,” said Ong.

As the institution that champions applied and work integrated learning, Saito University College hopes that the collaboration with Tiong Nam will accelerate and bridge the gap of talent development for the logistics industry.