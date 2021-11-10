Long and winding road to unicorn status

PETALING JAYA: For startups, the digital journey might not be a linear path but one dictated by necessity and market forces, according to Aerodyne Group chief strategic officer Amir Zakwan Anuar.

He related that the startup, a potential unicorn, has gone through four evolutionary curves or pivots, from its start as an aerial imagery company which then pivoted into data capture and management of the data.

“This was the demand in 2015, we were at the right place at the right time,” he said during a panel session “Malaysia up and rising unicorns” at Invest Malaysia 2021 today.

At the time, Aerodyne realised that they did not have enough manpower to cope with the volume of data capture and management.

“We had to build our own proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) system to augment this capability, to sieve through terabytes upon terabytes that are coming through our data platform on a daily basis from around the globe and across multiple asset classes.”

Amir explained with AI, it subsequently pivoted into data intelligence, providing insight on asset integrity for large scale operations.

“This was in 2018, we evolved into a 3 ‘DT’ company; drone technology – the data capture aspect, data technology encompassing all the proprietary data platforms we have built and the digital transformation agenda using IoT, data analytics and other to better serve our clients.”

On the other hand, Carsome CEO Eric Cheng shared that it takes a different route in the digital evolution journey, by looking at the customer’s pain point in the segment they are serving.

“We always ask ourselves, who are our customers and what do they want? And work backwards towards creating solutions that serve them better. After all, that is exactly the reason why we are here today.”

He elaborated that the way Carsome, a unicorn, expands its business and operations is to digitalise the entire journey to extend the lifetime value for the people who bought the car, continuing to serve them with insurance renewal, financing and if they need a second purchase, Carsome will give them well informed decision on the value of their current car.

“These sort of things help us understand better and there is a potential for us to create an ecosystem out of one single platform. I think that is where we are heading to in the next couple of years.”

For the transformation journey, CIMB Digital Assets CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid, who oversees the bank’s digital portfolio, believes in the adage “what get you here is not going to get you there”.

He pointed out CIMB’s digital asset stable, which consist of Touch ‘n Go (TNG), TNG e-wallet as well as digital banks in Philippines and Vietnam, is a testament for its need to evolve.

“With TNG, we realised if we stayed in that business alone and only in that business, we won’t be able to compete nor we will be able to realise the full equity of our holdings. We very quickly went into that joint venture with Ant Financial, which resulted in the TNG e-wallet and it has been a good investment for us.”

To meet the challenges, Effendy believes there is a need to have a supportive board and executive management.

“I remember when I first presented the TNG e-wallet investment joint venture to the board, the first thing they said was ‘Effendy, you gotta be crazy you’re bringing competition into the market,’” he said.

“But in general, the board was in agreement that if you don’t disrupt yourself, someone else will.”

Another challenge the CEO identified was the regulatory environment to digital transformation. In this regard, he believes Malaysia is fortunate to have good regulators that are far sighted.

“The whole understanding of the regulatory environment, motivation of regulators and market conduct within the context of building a sustainable tech business becomes very important.”