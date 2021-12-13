Loob ventures into kombucha with 35% stake in WonderBrew

PETALING JAYA: Tealive’s owner Loob Holding Sdn Bhd has taken a 35% stake in kombucha (fermented tea) brand WonderBrew as part of its plan to be the largest drinks portfolio company in Southeast Asia.

This private deal for an undisclosed sum was completed within weeks of the entry of private equity fund Creador into Loob with a 30% stake purchase.

Plans are already afoot to accelerate the touchpoints of kombucha across all channels and to increase production capacity five-fold.

WonderBrew, a home-grown lifestyle beverage brand that specialises in kombucha is owned by Wonder Group Sdn Bhd and is available at over 700 locations nationwide.

Loob founder and CEO Bryan Loo said this opportunity to take a strategic stake came at the right time as WonderBrew had consistently outperformed general market conditions with sales having doubled in 2020, and again this year, despite the pandemic lockdown.

“Our entry is to take it regionally and accelerate its touchpoints for all channels. The kombucha category is booming in this region with greater awareness and demand for natural foods and ingredients. Together, we can propel WonderBrew to greater heights where we will drive mass consumption of kombucha across various channels,” Loo said in a statement.

Wonder group CEO Joseph Poh is confident that WonderBrew kombucha would now be much more accessible to consumers everywhere leveraging on Loob’s vast experience in the beverage segment.

Poh said with Loob coming onboard as a strategic investor at the right timing, the company is ready for the next level of growth with a more structured regional expansion plan. Domestically, WonderBrew would also explore collaborative opportunities with Loob’s various brands, especially Tealive.