PETALING JAYA: Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd has refuted claims of its involvement in the pollution of the Kim Kim River incident.

“The company hereby denies the rumours and wishes to announce that it has no involvement whatsoever with the said incident,” it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

Lotte Chemical also rubbished the rumour that its plants in Pasir Gudang will or have been shut down for estimated two weeks due to the pollution of the river.

“The company hereby denies the rumour and wishes to announce that all plants in Pasir Gudang and Tanjung Langsat are operating under normal conditions and the company is conducting business as usual.”

Lotte Chemical said it has been working closely with the authorities, other organisations and companies in the vicinity in providing support and rendering assistance.

“The board is cognisant of the need for proper dissemination of information to the public and an announcement on Bursa Malaysia would be released on any material issue in a timely manner in accordance with the listing requirements.”

It added that the company will continue to monitor rumours or inaccurate information affecting the company.

“The company views this matter seriously and is considering all appropriate action including legal recourse as it deems fit against any party that initiates, disseminates or circulates baseless allegations or rumours.”

At the midday break, Lotte Chemical shares were unchanged at RM4.27 on 134,700 shares done.