Lotte Chemical Titan launches its shale gas project in the US

PETALING JAYA: Lotte Chemical USA Corp (LC USA) has launched a US$3.1 billion (RM12.98 billion) new shale gas project in Louisiana, USA.

The project is a 40:60 joint venture investment project between Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd (LCT) and Lotte Chemical Corp (LCC), Korea, and is a large-scale petrochemical complex comprising two manufacturing facilities.

The company said that the complex has a production capacity of one million tonnes of ethylene and 700,000 tonnes of mono ethylene glycol (MEG) per year.

It said that the project will diversify its reliance on naphtha and increase its use of shale gas as feedstock, thereby minimising risk and stabilising cost competitiveness through oil price fluctuations.

“This will therefore strengthen the company’s competitiveness through the diversification of raw materials, production bases and sales,” it said in a statement today.

The ethylene manufacturing facility was developed through a joint venture structure between LC USA and Axiall Corp owned by Westlake Chemical Corp in a 10:90 share respectively. LCT’s effective stake in the facility is 36%.

Under the arrangement, half of the ethylene produced from the ethane cracker will be sold to Axiall Corp and the other half will be consumed by the MEG facility as its primary feedstock.

With the completion of LC USA’s shale gas project, the LCC group’s global ethylene production capacity will reach 4.5 million tonnes per year, making it the largest domestic and seventh largest producer of ethylene in the world.

The cracker and MEG plant are expected to commence commercial operations in the first half of 2019.