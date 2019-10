KUALA LUMPUR: Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd (LCT) received minority shareholders’ support to dispose of a 49% stake in Lotte Chemical Indonesia (LCI) to its major shareholder Lotte Chemical Corporation (LCC).

Minority shareholders voted 99.978% in favour of the disposal at the company’s extraordinary general meeting today.

The disposal, valued at RM3.6 billion, will see LCC coming on board as a joint venture partner to develop the LCI New Ethylene Project (LINE Project) in Cilegon, Indonesia.

The LINE Project is an RM18 billion integrated petrochemical facility with a capacity of a million tonnes per annum naphtha cracker and other related downstream petrochemical facilities.

“The outcome of this EGM demonstrates our shareholders’ confidence with the growth prospects of the LINE Project which is expected to significantly boost the company’s production by 80%,“ said LCT president and CEO Lee Dong Woo.

LCT’s current total production is 3.5 million tonnes per annum, and the addition of the LINE Project will bring its total capacity to 6.3 million tonnes per annum.

With the funding received from the disposal, the company will utilise its IPO proceeds, internally generated funds and borrowings to raise the rest of the RM18 billion needed for the project.

The borrowings are expected to raise the company’s gearing ratio to 0.99 times from its current surplus.

“We are always comfortable with about 1-2 times debt-to-equity ratio, so this level is acceptable to the company,” Lee said.

Repayment of the borrowings will only start once the LINE Project comes online.

Construction of the facility will start in the second half of next year, and is expected to be completed in three years.

Looking ahead, Lee said the current business environment is very challenging and volatile due to the ongoing US-China trade war and volatile oil prices.

“The main cost to our business are naphtha prices which is linked to oil. Financially we need to be strong and resilient to face the challenging times and we believe we are handling that very well and better times will come,“ he said.

Lee also said the company’s margins are still depressed as the US diverted some of their polyethylene to Southeast Asia after China increased tariffs, therefore causing the polyethylene pricing to come down.

He said the company’s strategy to deal with the margin suppression would be to run its plants well, achieve higher operating rates, keep costs low, maintain its current customer portfolio and wait for better times.

“Having our investors’ confidence is important to us, but things like how our share price performs is beyond our control.

“The business fundamentals are there and we believe the expansion in three years’ time will increase our capacity by 80%, bringing benefits to the company and shareholders alike,“ said Lee.

LCT shares closed flat at RM2.65 today on 343,700 units done.