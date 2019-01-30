Lotte Chemical Titan’s Q4 earnings plunge 97% on higher costs

PETALING JAYA: Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 plunged 97.32% to RM10.13 million from RM378.15 million a year ago due to high feedstock costs and lower product prices.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the high feedstock costs and fall in product prices resulted in a margin squeeze, which led to a pre-tax loss of RM23.4 million during the quarter.

“In addition, there was a provision for write down of inventory cost to net realisable value of RM45.8 million made in the fourth quarter as a result of lower product market price caused by additional petrochemical supply from other region as a consequence of the US-China trade war,” it said.

The group also registered foreign exchange loss of RM3 million and share of loss from associates of RM19 million which was mainly due to loss on fair value changes in interest rate swap entered by Lotte Chemical USA Corporation.

Revenue for the quarter, however, rose 10.38% to RM2.34 billion from RM2.12 billion a year ago due to higher sales volume, which was driven by improvement in production quantity compared with a year ago.

The group has recommended a first and final single tier dividend of 17 sen per share for the quarter under review.

Overall production quantity increased due to commissioning of new plants while average plant utilisation rate declined from 86% to 81% during the quarter. This was mainly due to standard regulatory inspection for a new facility and general plant maintenance.

During the quarter, the olefins and derivative products segment suffered a pre-tax loss of RM123.2 million compared with a pre-tax profit of RM99.7 million a year ago while revenue fell to RM478.6 million from RM502.9 million a year ago.

The polyolefin products segment registered a lower pre-tax profit of RM103.8 million from RM281.9 million a year ago while revenue rose to RM1.86 billion from RM1.61 billion a year ago.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2018, Lotte Chemical’s net profit fell 26.12% to RM786.23 million from RM1.06 billion a year ago while revenue rose 18.15% to RM9.24 billion from RM7.82 billion a year ago.

For the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019, the group said its operations are expected to be influenced by the demand and supply balance of petrochemical products in the market, its ability to maximise production outputs and operational efficiency, and feedstock prices which is correlated to crude oil prices.

“Historically, polyolefin prices will move in tandem with feedstock prices on a lagging basis provided demand and supply for polyolefins are balanced,” it said.