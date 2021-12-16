Lotte Chemical Titan shareholders approve related party contract

PETALING JAYA: Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd has secured shareholders’ approval to award a US$1.65 billion (RM6.8 billion) engineering, procurement and construction (EPCC) works for the downstream plants and complex facilities of the Lotte Chemical Indonesia New Ethylene (LINE) project to Korea-based related party Lotte Engineering & Construction Co Ltd (LEC).

The contract falls under the purview of related party transactions, hence it sought minority shareholders’ approval via an EGM.

Previously, the group announced that it was commencing construction of the large-scale LINE expansion project in Merak, Cilegon, Banten Province, Indonesia, in a joint venture with its parent company, Lotte Chemical Corp.

It stated that the project has an investment value of US$3.95 billion (RM17 billion) and it is expected to commence construction of the integrated petrochemical facility with various downstream petrochemical plants next year with a completion target by 2025.

Lotte Chemical said the project entails the development of a cracker plant utilising naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas to produce 1,000 kilometric tonnes per annum (KTA) of ethylene and 520 KTA of propylene, as well as other downstream and derivatives plants.

Its CEO and president, Park Hyun Chul, said the project will be financed via a 60:40 debt-equity structure arrangement and it plans to use internal funds for the equity financing on the 51%-stake owned in the joint venture.

“Our current strong net cash position in excess of RM5 billion as at Sept 30, 2021, would be sufficient to provide for the equity funding for our portion, amounting to US$806 million or equivalent to RM3.3 billion,” he said in a statement.

Park gave an assurance that the group will not need to raise any form of additional equity funding from shareholders.

“The debt portion for the development cost would be in the form of project financing, which is expected to be self-sustainable by the LINE Project post-completion.”

He elaborated the project will provide incremental value creation for shareholders as they could benefit from the enlarged production capacity base of the group.

In 2020, Lotte Chemical sought a review for the project amid the uncertainties brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic. With prevailing market circumstances, it believes the time is right to commence the construction due to the improvement in the global economy and overall market conditions.

The president expressed cautious optimism amid some balancing market factors weighing in.

“As the sector moves in tandem with economic growth, it would likely be supported by the post-pandemic economic recovery expected for the remainder of the year and continuing in 2022.

“However, there are new domestic capacities expected to come online next year, which may have some downward pressure on the polymer average selling prices.”

Nonetheless, Park believes the positive outlook would be very much dependent on the vaccination progress and the pace of economic reopening, globally and domestically. With that he expects volatility to remain for the petrochemical sector moving ahead.