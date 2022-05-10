Lotus’s ties up with impact.com to adopt affiliate marketing

SINGAPORE: Lotus’s Malaysia, a leading hypermarket chain in Malaysia has partnered with impact.com, Southeast Asia’s leading partnership management platform, to run the country’s first hypermarket affiliate marketing programme.

Since acquiring Tesco’s operations in Malaysia, Lotus’s Malaysia is entering the market digital-first, focusing on its e-commerce growth and digital marketing journey.

E-commerce and online shopping has skyrocketed since the pandemic, with the number of digital consumers in Southeast Asia expected to reach 380 million by 2026.

With the partnership, Lotus’s Malaysia will be able to grow and scale their affiliate programme and work with other types of partners to acquire new customers by streamlining their campaigns with better control and transparency. It will complement the Lotus’s omnichannel marketing plan to bring in more traffic and subsequently, sales to its e-commerce platform, Lotus’s Shop Online.

Through impact.com’s platform, Lotus’s Malaysia is aiming to grow its reach and drive footfall into its outlets as well as raise brand engagement through partnerships.

“We’re delighted to be working with Lotus’s Malaysia to deliver a new way to generate growth for their eCommerce business and value for their target consumers,“ said impact.com Southeast Asia general manager Antoine Gross.

He said they have worked with many brands in Southeast Asia which have seen considerable success, and foresee a growing demand for affiliate marketing for brands in Malaysia as an alternative to traditional online advertising.

“Affiliate partnerships will pave the way for more targeted, controlled, and low-risk retail marketing that is optimised based on performance,“ he added.

“We see real potential for the supermarket retail industry to grow beyond traditional advertising. We want innovation to be the key in how we reach our customers, whether it be through our online platform or reaching them authentically with content partners. Through our affiliate partnership program with impact.com, we have primed to enhance our marketing strategy for accelerated growth,“ said Lotus’s Malaysia executive director (Customer) Vivian Yap.