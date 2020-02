PETALING JAYA: Genting Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 saw a 19.3% decline to RM528.82 million, from RM655.16 million, mainly due to lower contribution from its Malaysian operation.

In its Bursa Malaysia filing, the group noted that this had been partially mitigated by a net gain on disposal of investment properties in the UK by the Genting Malaysia Bhd (GENM) of RM132.1 million.

“The share of results in joint ventures and associates for Q4 included GENM’s share of loss of Empire Resorts, Inc following the completion of the acquisition. The loss was due mainly to GENM Group’s share of Empire’s financing costs as well as depreciation and amortisation,” it said.

Quarterly revenue dipped by 1.7% to RM5.3 billion, from RM5.4 billion, on lower contribution from Resorts World Sentosa, Resorts World Genting, and its leisure and hospitality businesses in the United Kingdom and Egypt.

The group recommended to declare a dividend of 15.5 sen per share comprising a final dividend of 6 sen and a special dividend of 9.5 sen, bringing the total dividend for FY19 to 22 sen.

For the full year, Genting’s net profit jumped 46.2% to RM2 billion, from RM1.37 billion previously, on a gain on disposal of a subsidiary and a net gain on disposal of investment properties in the UK were recorded in FY19.

Revenue increased 3.7% to RM21.6 billion, from RM20.9 billion a year ago.

In a separate filing, GENM posted a 58.4% plunge in net profit for the fourth quarter to RM299.74 million, from RM720.14 million previously on lower revenue and higher casino duty as a result of duty rate hike.

Revenue for the quarter came in at RM2.44 billion, 2.6% lower than RM2.51 billion a year ago.

It proposed a dividend of 14 sen for the quarter under review comprising a special dividend of 9 sen and a final dividend of 5 sen.

For FY19, GENM saw a net profit of RM1.4 billion, from a previous net loss of RM19.59 million while revenue went up 4.8% to RM10.41 billion, from RM9.93 billion on an improved hold percentage in the mid to premium players segments.

Looking ahead, Genting said it is more cautious on the near-term prospects of the leisure and hospitality industry over heightened concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent decline in demand for international travel.

For Malaysia in particular, GENM said the company remains focused on the timely completion of the outdoor theme park as ongoing development works approach their final stages.

“Preopening arrangements for the theme park are currently under way as the group prepares to capitalise on the growth in visitation once the domestic and regional tourism sector recovers,” it said.