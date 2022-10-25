L&P Global gets nod to list on ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: L&P Global Bhd has received the approval to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

The group formerly known as Berjayapak International Holdings Sdn Bhd targets to be listed by the first quarter of 2023.

L&P executive director-cum-CEO Ooi Lay Pheng said its impending listing exercise comes at an opportune time as the world transitions into an endemic phase after the Covid-19 pandemic, growth in economy, as international trade and e-commerce sectors augur well for the demand of wooden industrial packaging to support the growth in warehousing and logistics needs.

“Furthermore, the on-going US-China trade war has led to a rise in multinational companies relocating their manufacturing facilities based in China to countries such as Malaysia and Vietnam where we have operations in.

“Through the utilisation of the listing proceeds, we will be able to strengthen our market presence and operational capabilities and have better financial flexibility to capitalise on the attractive prospects ahead,” she said.

In conjunction with L&P’s upcoming listing, the initial public offering (IPO) exercise entails a public issuance of 113 million new shares, representing 20.2% of its enlarged issued share capital upon listing. 33.8 million of existing shares or 6% of its enlarged issued share capital upon listing will also be offered for sale by private placement to selected investors.

Of the 113 million new shares, 24 million or 4.3% will be made available for application by the Malaysian public, while 13 million shares or 2.3% will be available for application by eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the group.

The remaining 76 million shares (13.6%) will be made available to selected investors and bumiputra investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia via private placements.

Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor and sole underwriter. Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd and Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd are the joint placement agents.

L&P and its subsidiaries are an integrated industrial packaging solutions provider. The group is principally involved in the design and manufacturing of wooden industrial packaging products comprising boxes, crates and pallets. It also provides packing services as well as trading of related products and raw materials. In meeting the increase in demand for more sustainable packaging, the group offers pallet recycling and repair services as part of its circular supply services.

The group’s clientele comprises multinational corporations from industries such as renewable energy, electronics and semiconductor, food, automotive, and packaging. Geographically, apart from its primary market in Malaysia, the group has also established operations in Vietnam.