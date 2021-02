PETALING JAYA: LPI Capital Bhd saw its net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 grew by 10% to RM95.23 million from RM86.6 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributed to increased contribution from its general insurance and underwriting segment.

Revenue for the period stood at RM422.38 million, a 5.8% increase from RM399.26 million previously.

For the quarter, Lonpac Insurance Bhd saw its profit before tax improve by 7.4% to RM124.1 million from RM115.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

It increased its gross premium income by 8.3% to RM343.1 million from RM316.8 million while its net earned premium income recorded a 2.8% improvement to RM273 million.

For the full financial year, LPI Capital posted a net profit of RM336.73 million, a 4.5% increase from RM322.36 million for the financial year ended 2019.

Revenue for the period rose 1.2% to RM1.62 billion from RM1.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

In regard to the group’s prospects for the year ahead, it hopes that the vaccine rollout against the Covid-19 pandemic will prove fruitful and set it on a path to recovery.

It highlighted that a successful containment will be a positive catalyst for the global economy and spur economic activity in Malaysia which will translate into an increased demand for insurance products.

“Despite operating in a very challenging economic environment badly affected by Covid-19, the group continued to deliver a commendable set of results for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020,” said LPI’s chairman, Tan Sri Dr Teh Hong Piow.

In view of LPI Capital’s improved performance, he stated, its board has declared a second interim dividend of 44 sen per share which amounted to RM175.3 million.

Collectively, with its first interim dividend of 28 sen per share totalling RM111.5 million, the group’s FY2020 total dividend payout amounted to RM286.8 million representing 85.2% of the group’s net profit attributable to shareholders and a 2.8% increase from the total payout of RM278.9 million made in FY2019.