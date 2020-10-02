LTAT chief executive’s tenure ends

PETALING JAYA: The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) today announced that Nik Amlizan Mohamed has completed her two-year tenure as chief executive two days ago (Sept 30).

“LTAT will announce Nik Amlizan’s successor in due course. In the interim, the board has entrusted the chief investment officer Mohd Haniz Mohd Nazlan to cover the duties of the chief executive and day-to-day operations of the pension fund,“ LTAT said in a statement.

LTAT chairman Gen Datuk Seri Diraja Tan Sri (Dr) Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin (Retired) said Nik Amlizan joined LTAT in October 2018 at a challenging time given the uncertainties surrounding the global economy and capital markets.

“Nik has set LTAT’s transformation journey in motion and has built a strong foundation for LTAT based on sound organisational structure and corporate governance best practices to ensure that LTAT is on the right track of achieving its long-term aspiration of becoming a world class pension fund for the benefit of its contributors.”