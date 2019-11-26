Luno seeks to bring back customers with relaunch

KUALA LUMPUR: Cryptocurrency exchange Luno aims to regain its former customers since its return to the Malaysian market after being granted approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia to operate a digital asset exchange.

“We would hope to get at least the same number of customers and volume before our temporary exit from the market,“ said its CEO Marcus Swanepoel at the Luno Malaysia’s relaunch today.

In the first 10 days of trading, the cryptocurrency exchange saw more than RM2.5 million digital assets traded on the platform.

Previously, Swanapoel noted that in 2017, Luno’s transaction value hit a peak of RM600 million per month.

“The numbers could be quite big, but we are still at an early stage, now,” he said.

The CEO revealed that it is slowly allowing new customers in and has yet to go broad and market its services.

He asserted that it is important to ensure that everything works smoothly, especially with a new regulatory framework.

“When Luno was first launched in Malaysia, it took a year for the momentum to pick up,” said Swanapoel.

“Hopefully, this time it won’t take a year, maybe a couple of months.”