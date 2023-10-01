Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales

LONDON: British car maker Bentley has become the latest luxury brand to announce record sales reported PA Media/dpa.

The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.

That was 4 per cent more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

On Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8 per cent year-on-year increase.

Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.

Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the Volkswagen Group-owned company, said: “In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year.

“This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and model.

“The reaction to the market introduction of our hybrid models, Flying Spur joining Bentayga last year, demonstrates the path the luxury sector is heading, and we are positioned firmly at the forefront.

“These numbers are validation that we not only lead the sector in sales and market share but also investment in electric technologies and commitment to being net carbon neutral in 2030.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in Britain will be banned from 2030.- Bernama