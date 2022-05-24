M’sia not impacted by Indonesia’s lifting of palm oil exports ban

PEKAN: Indonesia’s move to lift its palm oil exports ban yesterday will not have much of an impact on Malaysia’s oil palm industry, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Mongin.

This is because Malaysia has its own buyers for the commodity, aside from the superior quality of its palm oil.

“With its good pricing, quality and after-sales services, I am sure buyers would make their purchases regardless of the external factors such as the recent situation,” he said during a media briefing after his visit to the Nextgreen Global Bhd (NGGB)’s factory in the Green Technology Park (GTP) today.

During the visit, Willie had taken a closer look at the green initiatives carried out by NGGB in the use of empty fresh fruit bunches to produce pulp and paper for printing, tissue paper and packaging products.

Currently, the NGGB factory is capable of producing 10,000 metric tonnes of wood-free paper a year and offers job opportunities to 180 locals.

Commenting on the visit, Willie said the industry has the potential to continue growing and be expanded to Sabah and Sarawak in the near future.

“Sabah and Sarawak are the biggest oil palm growers in the country, so the green industry should definitely be expanded over there.

“I have discussed with NGGB to collaborate with companies in Sabah and Sarawak as strategic partners to ensure a win-win situation can be achieved,” he said. - Bernama