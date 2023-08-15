M’sia on track to reach 80% 5G coverage in populated areas by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is on track to achieve its target of 80% 5G network coverage in populated areas (CoPA) by year-end.

As at July 31, the 5G network is at 66.8% CoPA, while 4G has reached 96.2% CoPA nationwide, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching today.

In her opening speech at Nokia’s “Amplify Malaysia”, an event to showcase Nokia’s latest branding and technology vision here, she said Nokia is playing a significant role in these developments by delivering 5G networks to many countries that have launched commercial 5G services.

“It has never been clearer that technology is an essential tool for our daily lives. By 2025, Malaysia’s digital economy is forecast to contribute 25.5% to gross domestic product or more than RM382 billion and the creation of half a million jobs.

“The digital economy plays an important role in the Madani Economy framework to create a bigger market for Malaysians so that they are not tied to the local market,” she said.

Teo said the Communications and Digital Ministry is currently focused on providing the infrastructure needed to narrow the digital divide and provide fast and affordable Internet packages in addition to improving the country’s digital literacy skills.

Meanwhile, Nokia’s managing director of Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Datuk Mohd Rauf Nasir, said Nokia’s portfolio is divided into four categories which include network infrastructure, mobile networks, cloud and network services as well as Nokia technologies.

“Nokia has all these services present in Malaysia, especially network infrastructure which comprises IP networks, fixed networks, optical networks and submarine networks.

“In terms of offerings to telecommunication companies here, we are quite diverse,” he said.

Moving forward, he said Nokia would like to register its interest in participating should DNB be introducing a second network equipment provider to deploy 5G in Malaysia besides Swedish Ericsson.

He said Nokia already has 303 commercial 5G deals globally in key markets with top 30 mobile operators running Nokia 4G/5G base stations.

Nokia also had over 635 commercial private wireless customers globally with over 135 having 5G radio in use as well as a leader in the digitalisation of traditional vertical industries, he shared.

Mohd Rauf said that at ‘Amplify Malaysia’, Nokia is showcasing its technology strategy, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to driving and accelerating Malaysia’s digital, transformation and economic growth.

By positioning itself at the forefront of nationwide innovation, he said Nokia empowers Malaysian enterprises and communication service providers to unlock their digital capabilities and fully embrace the abundant opportunities presented by digitalisation.

“We are committed as a partner in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey by equipping businesses with capabilities to bolster their digital-first ambitions.

“As part of this, we aim to work closely with the business ecosystem in leveraging the exponential potential of networks for them to drive technological advancements and introduce sustainability in Malaysia’s digital landscape.

“Our dedication lies in empowering our partners and customers through our mission-critical solutions to create a transformative presence for Malaysia’s future,” he added. – Bernama