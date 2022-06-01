M’sian consumers maintain credit scores amid Covid-19 challenges

PETALING JAYA: Experian Information Services (Malaysia)’s consumer credit scores have made modest gains over the four-year period from the pre-Covid year of 2019 across all age groups.

The average Experian i-Score across five age groups improved to 619 in 2022 from 602 in 2019, signifying that consumers have taken measures to manage their credit portfolios through the Covid-19-induced economic downturn.

These gains may also have been facilitated through government measures such as loan moratoriums, the RM10,000 special withdrawal from the Employees Provident Fund, Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia payments and Financial Management and Resilience Programme (Urus) repayment assistance obtained by more than 2.7 million individual borrowers throughout the second half of last year.

In the area of i-Score Risk Grades across age groups, there is an upward migration of weaker grades to the fair and good standings. This is evidenced from the perspective of comparisons from the present year (2022) to the immediate past year (2021) and also from 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Credit Risk Grades continue to be stronger for age groups 36-50, with 6% and 29% of those 51 and older lodging “strong” risk grades. Strong risk grades implies a less than 1% default rate. Overall, it demonstrates that as Malaysian consumers mature, they can manage their credit risk better over time.

In the area of arrears on unsecured credit lines (credit cards and personal loans), an average of 9.1% of Malaysians are 90 days past due on their repayments in 2022. This means that nine out of 100 Malaysians have taken 90 days or longer to repay their unsecured credit facilities in 2022.

Of particular concern are consumers aged 22-28 years of age. Non-secured credit repayments which have fallen to 90 days past due are high within this segment at 26.4% in 2022. This implies that 26 out of 100 consumers within this age group are finding it challenging to repay 90 days after their payment is due.

Experian i-Score analysis outlines the credit score trends and credit facility trends of Malaysians. It is based on statistical analysis of a consumer’s credit files to derive a numerical score ranging from 300 to 800. These credit scores are frequently used by banks in their retail decisioning and portfolio management to assess an individual’s credit worthiness and risk assessment, where a higher score indicates a lower credit risk to lenders.

Malaysia’s fiscal support measures for consumers will taper off this year. Consumers are facing significant cost of living headwinds with inflationary pressures, rising cost of essential goods as well as higher cost of borrowing. With this, some Malaysians may be at risk of relying on personal loans and credit cards to fuel daily necessities.

In light of this, Experian is running the Uplift Your Score campaign in conjunction with Experian’s Credit Health Month from June 1 to 30, 2022. This campaign serves to increase awareness and highlight the importance of maintaining good credit health in managing personal finance.