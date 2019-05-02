M’sian manufacturing PMI edges up to 7-month high

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to seven-month high in April, driven by growth in export orders.

The headline Nikkei Malaysia Manufacturing PMI stood at 49.4 in April compared with 47.2 in March, the highest since September 2018.

IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said the rise in the PMI is broadly indicative of gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerating to just over 5% according to historical comparisons.

“Key to the upturn in the PMI was a renewed improvement in foreign demand in April, which had weakened business trends in prior months. New export orders rose for the first time in five months. Higher workloads from overseas sources were attributed to business wins in Europe, the US and countries in Asia such as Singapore and Japan.”

It said the increase in export sales helped drive the overall new orders index up by some 3.6 points to its highest since last September, its largest rise for ten months.

“Pressure on manufacturers to ease back on capacity expansion likewise moderated, with the output index jumping 1.9 points (its largest rise for almost one-and-a-half years), reaching its highest since last October.”

In line with the more positive outlook, IHS Markit noted that manufacturers stepped up their hiring, with employment increasing in April at the fastest pace in seven months.

“Investment into new machinery and plant expansions reportedly prompted greater recruitment.”

It added that business confidence for the year-ahead outlook rose to its highest for five-and-a-half years, supporting improved employment growth as firms stepped up expansion plans.

Inflationary pressures remained subdued, albeit with input costs lifting higher for the first time this year.

“April saw the picture of Malaysia’s manufacturing economy brighten considerably, fuelled by the first improvement in export demand since last November. The headline PMI showed its largest monthly rise for nearly one and a half years, suggesting manufacturing should help drive faster economic growth to just over 5% at the start of the second quarter, with the trade drag easing compared to prior months,” said IHS chief business economist Chris Williamson.

“The survey also brought signs that firms have an improved appetite to expand capacity, taking on staff in greater numbers as business confidence in the outlook jumped to its highest for over five years, adding to hopes that the slowdown has bottomed out. Much will, of course, depend on the external environment, and a sustained upswing will be contingent on improving global trade flows,” he added.