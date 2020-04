KUALA LUMPUR: M3 Technologies (Asia) Bhd and AT Engineering Solutions Sdn Bhd, a unit of AT Systematization Bhd (ATS) has inked a Memorandum of Collaboration for the supply, provision enhancements and value additions to the anti-epidemic integrated disinfection chambers in the fight against COVID-19.

It said in a joint statement today, the collaboration includes software design as well as fluid connectivity between all components implementation.

ATS has developed and is in the process of manufacturing disinfection chambers, designed to be installed at the entrance of any building.

Apart from sanitising the person via the use of sanitising spray, the disinfection chambers will also measure body temperature.

“M3Tech not only will provide the technology to enhance these disinfection chambers with digital signage, facial recognition systems, it will also provide information for analysis, such as the person’s ingress and egress behaviour,” it said.

M3Tech managing director Lim Seng Boon said the functionality extends beyond sanitisation as it will be designed to take health and safety defence to the next level.

ATS managing director Choong Lee Aun said the company expects people all around the world to be more hygiene conscious following the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO), resulting in demand for disinfection chambers.

“Building owners would not want their premises to be on lockdown, leading to unnecessary disruption and economic losses,” he said.

The objective of the collaboration entails expediting the production process by sharing the companies expertise in an effort to prepare the nation and Asian countries for disinfection chambers demand post-MCO. -Bernama