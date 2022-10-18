MAA: Car sales up 35% to 67,659 units in September 2022

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s new vehicle sales rose 53% to 67,659 units in September 2022 from 44,227 units in September 2021, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

Year-to-date, the total vehicle sales increased 62% to 516,798 from 318,827 in 2021.

The total industry volume for September 2022 was 0.1% higher than August 2022 (67,560 units).

“Car companies continued to fulfil many of the bookings received prior to June 30, 2022,” MAA said.

On outlook, MAA said sales in October 2022 is expected to be maintained at September 2022 level. It added that supply and chips problems are still ongoing, affecting some makes.

Meanwhile, production of vehicles rose to 69,389 vehicles in September 2022 compared with 45,972 units in September 2021. Year-to-date, vehicle production increased to 508,761 from 303,996.