PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) welcomes the government’s decision to allow a number of economic activities which includes the sales and production of motor vehicles for states under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

It highlighted the industry has suffered huge losses since motor vehicles production plants, distributions centres and sales centres especially in Klang Valley were halted on June 1.

The association said many of its member’s car dealers were hard hit by the closure, particularly the smaller ones which relied solely on incomes from the sales of new vehicles.

It revealed many are facing severe cash flows problems and have difficulties to retain their employees especially its sales advisers.

MAA’s president Datuk Aishah Ahmad commented the industry’s total losses in June and July amounted to more than RM14 billion from the vehicle sales in the domestic market alone.

She said members have also seen lost revenue from the exports of vehicles and components as well as the local sales of spare parts.

“The industry cannot sustain itself if the shutdown is prolonged. Many of us are bleeding. We have used up much of our savings over the past one year,” said Aishah in a statement.

“So, it is a huge relief that finally we are allowed to resume our businesses and to revive our industry.”

The association has pledged to give its full support and will adhere to all the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

In July, it reported the country’s vehicle sales plummeted by 88% year-on-year to 7,086 units from 58,878 units previously.

On a month-on-month basis sales improved by 270% from 1,921 units reported in June attributed to sales in Sabah and Sarawak in which showrooms are allowed to operate under Phase 2 of the NRP, while online sales saw a minimal registration.

In August, MAA anticipated total industry volume to improve given that showrooms in many states particularly in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are allowed to operate subject to the fulfilment of SOP conditions based on each company’s vaccination rate.