MAA Group’s iSend Logistics partners Ikobana to expand delivery business

PETALING JAYA: MAA Group Bhd’s logistics and warehousing subsidiary iSend Logistics Malaysia is expanding its last-mile delivery services through a partnership with Ikobana Sdn Bhd, a home-grown courier and freight forwarding services provider with 70 outlets across Peninsular Malaysia.

iSend, a full-suite, land-based logistics provider and warehousing company, which has its main warehousing operations in the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor and soon in Kuantan and Malacca, is offering personalised, cost-efficient, fast and reliable courier delivery services, not only to its corporate clients but also to the public.

iSend Logistics general manager Zamri Rahman said this partnership between iSend and Ikobana will provide an opportunity for it to demonstrate its position in Malaysia’s first- and last-mile delivery market. To keep up with the e-commerce boom in Malaysia, iSend will be focusing on partnerships, ramping up investment into technology and strengthening operations. It has identified gaps in consumer demand and will be offering newly improved products and services soon.

“We plan in the next five years to expand across Malaysia by having at least 99 satellite stations with the support of seven hubs in each region. We currently have six distribution centres and 60 satellite stations in Malaysia. The company also has a presence and originates from the Philippines.”

Customers using Ikobana’s iShop to drop and send off goods can now select iSend as their last-mile delivery provider and enjoy special rates. At the same time, Ikobana will provide the best shipping comparisons from reputable courier companies online and offline.