PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s vehicle sales declined 5,827 units or 12% year-on-year to 42,623 units, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

On a month-on-month basis, it also decreased 12,219 units or 22%.

“There was a shorter working month due to the Chinese New Year festive holidays, and market uncertainty followed the announcement of the implementation of the new excise duty regulations,” it said.

On its outlook for February, MAA said the sales volume is expected to be better compared with January, as issues pertaining to complete knocked down (CKD) vehicles excise duty valuation had been resolved.

Total vehicle production for January 2020 saw a 16.6% drop to 45,416 units, from 54,446 units at the same time last year.

Production for both passenger and commercial vehicles fell to 2,889 units and 42,527 units, from 3,856 units and 50,590 units in January 2019, respectively.