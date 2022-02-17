MAA: January motor vehicle sales up 22% on-year

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s motor vehicle sales for January 2022 went up 22% to 40,481 units, from 33,392 units a year ago, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

On a month-on-month basis, the total industry volume (TIV) fell 38% compared with 65,184 units reported in December last year as most customers had bought forward, while TIV in December 2021 was high due to year-end promotional campaigns by automotive companies. The lower month-on-month volume was also attributed to supply chain disruptions caused by floods in certain parts of Klang Valley and the east coast states in December, which resulted in lower stocks for certain makes in January 2022.

For February, MAA expects TIV to remain at the current level due to the short working month as well as the supply chain disruptions due to recent floods and on-going semiconductor chip shortages.

On the flip side, total vehicle production stood at 42,961 units in January, an 8.3% improvement over the 39,666 units produced in the corresponding month last year.