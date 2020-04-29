MAA: Vehicle sales plummet 59% in March

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s vehicle sales slumped 59% year-on-year (y-o-y) in March to 22,478 units, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

On a month-on-month basis, sales volume tumbled by 44% from February as businesses shut down operations from March 18 onwards following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

MAA expects no sales in April, given that showrooms remained closed as the MCO has been extended to May 12.

Year to date, vehicle sales have declined 25.6% to 106,428 units from 143,036 units reported for the same period of the previous year.

In March, passenger vehicle sales fell to 20,260 units, a 59.6% drop y-o-y, while commercial vehicle sales fell 52.6% y-o-y to 2,218 units.