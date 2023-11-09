MAB Engineering to lease Hangar 4 at Subang Airport from IVP

PETALING JAYA: MAB Engineering Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with Impeccable Vintage Properties (IVP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, for the lease of the Hangar 4 airframe maintenance facility at Complex A, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport).

The signing of the LOA marks a significant milestone in MAB Engineering’s continued growth and commitment to providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to the aviation community beyond Malaysia and the region.

IVP, tasked by the Malaysian government to revive and redevelop Complex A, will undertake the reconditioning and refurbishment of Hangar 4’s MRO infrastructure and facilities. These include the incorporation of sustainability elements and a redesign of the hangar floor to cater for a maximum of five production lines capable of serving a variety of aircraft types including propeller, narrowbody and widebody.

MAG Aviation Services CEO Mohd Nadziruddin Mohd Basri said the decision to secure Hangar 4 underscores its commitment to maximising future potential in the global MRO market and reinforces its position as a key player in the aviation hub envisioned by MAG’s LTBP 2.0 aspirations of becoming Asia’s leading travel and aviation services group.

IVP CEO Mohd Fuad Sharuji said the company’s investments in refurbishing the MRO hangars at Subang Airport are part of its strategic commitment to cement the growth of Malaysia’s aviation sector, and attract leading and global companies to establish its long-term presence and operations at Complex A.

He added that the MRO ecosystem will contribute to enhancing human capital through upskilling and creation of highly skilled jobs.