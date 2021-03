SHAH ALAM: Mach 1 Construction Equipment Sdn Bhd has introduced JCB’s E-Tech 19C-1E to the country, the first fully electric mini excavator with zero emissions at the point of use.

In a virtual address, JCB Southeast Asia general manager Rajbir Sandhu stated that the mini excavator is a testament to the equipment manufacturer’s commitment to a zero carbon future.

Compared with its diesel counterpart, he said, the electric variant is quieter while still able to do a full day’s work.

Mach 1 group executive director Pan Chee Seng highlighted that innovation is the main motivation for its partnership with the multinational equipment manufacturer.

“The E-Tech 19C-1E shows that JCB is at the forefront of innovation and commitment towards building a carbon neutral Malaysia,” he told SunBiz at the launching ceremony of the excavator last Friday.

According to the group, the mini excavator which weighs less than two tonnes with a maximum dig depth and dump height of 2.8m, is priced at £53,000 (RM298,305) excluding taxes.

Should Malaysia’s regulations and environmental standards align with the global benchmark, Mach 1 JCB executive director Bill Tok projected it would sell at least five units per year.

He explained that this is due to the machine’s small size and selected application, which is particularly suitable for landscaping and earthworks on buildings such as the Tun Razak Exchange and KLCC. Aside from that, the rig could also be utilised in renovation works such as underground car parks, hospitals and schools as well as other environments with noise restrictions.

“Aside from the mini excavator, there are also plans to bring bigger excavators, telehandlers and backhoes which utilise electricity in the future,” said Tok.

To illustrate the savings from electric machinery compared to its diesel powered counterpart, he guided that a regular telehandler machine would consume about 10 litres per hour which translates into RM100 for four hours of work compared with the cost of a full charge.

“However, it’s not a matter of savings but whether the machine suits the environment. In noise-sensitive and other restrictive environments, this is the perfect tool for the job, but for a more intensive infrastructure work site a diesel engine would be more suitable”

The event also saw the handover of a JCB backhoe loader to Tan Lek Chong, the winner of the ‘Be The Boss” the corporate social responsibility project organised by Mach 1 and the Malaysia Heavy Construction Equipment Owners Association (PAJPBM).

Tan, who lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been granted a six month usage of the equipment to help him start his own business with guidance from PAJPBM in the principles of running the business. This equipment loan will not only help Tan, but will also provide a huge contribution to the local community by supporting vital infrastructure projects across the region.

“Be The Boss’ allows us to support small contractors in Malaysia, and we are delighted to be helping Tan with six months use of a JCB backhow loader. This is a fantastic opportunity for him to build his own business, and Mach 1 and the team at JCB will be fully supporting him in realising this ambition,” said Tok.

In addition, the launch included the presentation of a RM3,888 donation by Mach 1 to the Community Service Centre For The Deaf (CSCD) towards its revitalisation project, for the construction of its cafe and learning centre, organised by PAJPBM’s legal adviser Datuk Dr Lye Wing Voi.

“I am grateful and touched by Mach 1 and its sales team’s kindness and their generous spirit of giving back to society,” he said.

To date, Lye has raised over RM120,000 for the charity and hopes to reach the RM200,000 mark to obtain a matching grant by Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre under the Penjana “Social Impact Matching” grant.