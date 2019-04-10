Macquarie wins ‘2018 Best Structured Warrant Issuer’ award

PETALING JAYA: Macquarie was named the “2018 Best Structured Warrant Issuer” at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2018 held on Tuesday.

The annual event recognises top performing brokers and market intermediaries for their contribution to the growth and vibrancy of Malaysia’s capital markets. Macquarie had also won an award presented in the structured warrants category in 2015.

“It is our honour to receive the ‘Best Structured Warrant Issuer’ award from Bursa Malaysia for the second time. We are focused on raising awareness of structured warrants through educating investors at free seminars and online resources,” said Macquarie Malaysia head of equity derivative products Johann Sze.

“Our team continues to provide educational seminars and workshops, while introducing informative and accessible videos on warrants. A highlight is the launch of an educational series covering topics such as the differences between structured warrants and other investment products, as well as interviewing traders about their warrants trading experience,” he said.

Since launching in October 2014, Macquarie has issued over 1,200 structured warrants in Malaysia.

In addition to issuing structured warrants over Malaysian listed companies, Macquarie also issues structured warrants over the S&P 500 Index (SP500), the Hang Seng Index (HSI), the iShares China A50 Index ETF (China A50) and the local benchmark FBM KLCI.

As the only issuer for warrants over the SP500 and HSI, Macquarie allows investors to trade foreign markets on the Malaysian stock market. Macquarie commands the leading market share to date, with more than 80% of the Malaysian warrant market turnover.