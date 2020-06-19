Macrokiosk, Silverlake collaborate to advance future of banking

PETALING JAYA: Macrokiosk and Silverlake have joined forces to empower the emerging digital banking industry in the Asia Pacific region.

This collaboration brings together the digital solutions and respective capabilities of Macrokiosk and Silverlake to support virtual banks in the evolving banking industry landscape. The partnership will play a vital role in pioneering connectivity and facilitating virtual banks with their digital offerings.

Macrokiosk’s key focus is in the areas of communication, authentication, engagement and payment delivered through its in-house developed suite of digital solutions which are scalable, secure and adaptable.

“Macrokiosk powers over 40 financial institutions in 14 countries across Asia Pacific. Our solutions are future-ready to meet the demands of virtual banks and together with Silverlake, we are confident we will provide meaningful access, efficiency and convenience for digital banking consumers,“ said Macrokiosk co-founder and COO Datuk Henry Goh (pix).

Moving forward, Silverlake intends to continue developing digital solutions and improve its customer experience models to simplify banking for individuals and organisations alike.

“Our focus is to drive innovation in financial institutions in Asia Pacific countries through various digital financial services,“ said Silverlake Mobility Ecosystem co-founder and executive director Joseph Yeong.

The collaboration is poised to create a strong partner ecosystem across technologies in their respective areas of expertise, which enable virtual banks to leverage advanced solutions to stay ahead of competition and expand their foothold in the digital banking landscape.