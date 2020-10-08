MAE by Maybank2u app launched

PETALING JAYA: Maybank has launched its new app MAE by Maybank2u, which introduces a slew of new features including financial and savings management tools, as well as a dedicated debit card for its e-wallet.

Its group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias revealed the app was developed to be more than just a banking app; but rather to be an all-encompassing platform to help the bank’s customers manage their day-to-day money matters.

“Imagine it to be a pocketable digital bank but with many cool features to help you take control of your money,” he told the media at the app’s virtual launch today.

Abdul Farid pointed out the app contains existing features of Maybank2u such as bill payments and fund transfers, but also has additional new tools that would help customers keep track of their spending while encouraging them to save.

Among the new features introduced by the apps is “Expenses” which keeps detailed tabs on a user’s spending across their Maybank accounts, cards and QR transactions organised under various categories.

In addition, cash transactions could also be entered manually into the feature.

The bank has also introduced a savings feature “Tabung” which allows customers to set up goals and deadlines for a specific savings goal, either individually or as a group, with their friends and family towards a mutual goal.

To accelerate its customers reach their saving goals, MAE by Maybank incorporate features called “Boosters”, by rounding up transactions and funnel savings from QR promotions to user’s “Tabung” or even setting spending limits to a specific category to trigger a specified contribution to their Tabung.

In addition, its customers could also apply for a MAE Visa Debit card via the app, which comes with a host of benefits including competitive foreign exchange rates and exclusive perks locally and abroad.

The CEO stated that Maybank’s digitalisation efforts have always been focused on simplifying its customers’ lives and answering their problem statement.

With MAE by Maybank2u, he is optimistic that the app will be well received by customers and Malaysians in general.

“We are expecting three million downloads of the app in the next 12 months,” said Abdul Farid.

The MAE by Maybank2u app is available for download from Google Play Store and Apple AppStore.

Existing Maybank customers are only required to undergo a simple security set-up, after which they can start using the app immediately and seamlessly, with the data from all their Maybank accounts automatically made available in the new app.