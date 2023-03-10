MAG accelerates digital transformation journey

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), in a strategic move towards advancing its digital transformation journey, is expanding its work on the Microsoft platform in Malaysia to enhance the group’s suite of offerings, enrich user experiences, and fortify its technology platforms through the utilisation of Microsoft’s technologies.

MAG will innovate in the areas of autonomous vehicle products, services, and solutions to enhance the overall user experience and journey. Additionally, the parties will anchor technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, augmented reality (AR), robotics and security in formulating robust tools for seamless digital integration.

Appointing Microsoft as its preferred cloud provider, MAG now hosts 98% of its infrastructure on Microsoft Azure, resulting in a 30% savings in IT infrastructure cost and carbon emission savings of more than 84% since moving to cloud.

By leveraging Microsoft platforms including Microsoft Power Apps and Power BI among others, MAG has effectively transitioned manual processes into streamlined digital formats, while simultaneously upskilling its workforce to thrive in the digital era.

MAG Group chief digital and IT officer Clarence Lee said, “At MAG, ‘Digital is Our Universe’ is one of our six core beliefs – which pushes us to create innovative solutions that enhance the overall user experience. As we digitalise our way of working, this strategic alliance with Microsoft underscores our unwavering commitment to this belief, serving as a catalyst for our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 that consists of strategic directions and projects in the capacity of technology and resource investments. By leveraging our collective resources and technologies, we can advance global empowerment by addressing inclusion, diversity, and sustainability.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft Malaysia managing director K Raman said that Microsoft has been a tech partner to MAG for more than 15 years now and have been part of MAG’s digital journey, from their cloud transformation to enhancing workforce productivity and efficiency.

He added they are happy to further this collaboration to support MAG in delivering a modern customer experience whilst also enhancing the efficiency of MAG’s services.

In tandem, MAG also hosted its first Digital & IT Innovation Day powered by Microsoft, which featured a showcase of cutting-edge technologies that are currently available in the market. The event included demo sessions on Microsoft’s AI innovations including Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Services, tailored for the wider MAG community.