MAG enables gate-to-gate online connectivity for passengers

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) airlines, comprising Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings, have been given regulatory approval by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to enable gate-to-gate connectivity via Wi-Fi for passengers, making them the first airlines to provide this feature for travellers departing from Malaysia.

Beginning July 1, 2023, passengers can enjoy the convenience of staying connected to their personal/portable electronic devices (PED) throughout their journey, from the moment they board the aircraft through to arrival at their destination airport, by enabling ‘flight mode’. Passengers will no longer be required to switch off their PED during take-off and landing, as was previously required due to regulatory and aircraft requirements. PED include mobile phones, tablets and other small hand-held devices that are stowable in the passenger’s seat pocket. ​​Simultaneously, Malaysia Airlines will be offering complimentary Wi-Fi for all business suite and business class passengers, as well as Enrich Platinum members, regardless of their class of travel, from July 1, 2023 until Dec 31, 2023. The offer will be available on 20 aircraft that are equipped with Wi-Fi.

MAG CEO of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said that by enabling gate-to-gate connectivity across all their airlines, it allows passengers to stay connected throughout their journey with them; whether it is to keep their loved ones updated on the move or even get some work done during their flight.

“We will continue to invest in innovative technologies and services to meet the changing needs and provide comfort to our passengers as guests to our ‘home,” he added.

In line with its fleet modernisation plans, MAG will see the induction of new aircraft and technologies which will provide enhanced operational efficiency while also keeping its commitments to sustainability.