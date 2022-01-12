Mah Sing bags big win at 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Mah Sing Group Bhd clinched the “Developer of the Year” award at the recent ninth PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my.

In a statement, PropertyGuru Group said Mah Sing also won titles for “Best Affordable Homes Developer” and “Best Developer (Central Malaysia)”, in addition to Special Recognitions for corporate social responsibility as well as in environmental, social and governance and sustainable design and construction.

“Hailed the ‘Best Developer (Southern Malaysia)’, Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd won three Special Recognitions as well as two titles for Bandar Sri Sendayan, namely ‘Best Mega Township Development’ and ‘Township Development of the Year’.

“Clover@Resort Residence, a new residential project by the company, won ‘Best Lifestyle Landed Development’ award,” it said.

Additionally, WM Senibong Sdn Bhd was named Best Township Developer supported by wins for multiple projects -- Emerald Business Park, Crest@Austin; Lagoon Residences; and Ruby Terrace, Crest@Austin.

KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd received the title of “Consumer Game Changer”, while SkyWorld Development Bhd was honoured as “Visionary Developer”.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Property Bhd garnered wins for multiple projects, namely East57, KL East, which won two titles including “Landed Development of the Year”; Lot 15, Subang Jaya City Centre; The Residences III at The Glades, Putra Heights; The Serenade at The Glades, Putra Heights; and XME Business Park, Nilai Impian.

As for the People’s Choice Awards chosen by the public, CPI Land Sdn Bhd, GuocoLand (Malaysia) Bhd, Mah Sing, Matrix Concepts, Sime Darby Property, Sunrise MCL Land Sdn Bhd, Sunway Iskandar Sdn Bhd, Tropicana Corporation Bhd, UDA Holdings Bhd and WCT Land Sdn Bhd bagged the title.

Results of the People’s Choice Awards were independently verified by PwC Malaysia.

Separately, the “Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year” was awarded to executive chairman of YTL Corp Bhd Tan Sri Francis Yeoh Sock Ping.

“Major winners from Malaysia now qualify to vie for the Best in Asia honours at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will be hosted in Bangkok on Dec 9, 2022,” said PropertyGuru.

Meanwhile, the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit, the thought leadership platform of PropertyGuru Group, will take place on Dec 8. - Bernama