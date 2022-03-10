Mah Sing gets UK certification for nitrile gloves

PETALING JAYA: Mah Sing Group Bhd’s healthcare unit Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd has secured the UKCA PPE Certificate Category III for its nitrile gloves, indicating that the gloves may protect against hazards and health risk.

UKCA is the new UK product marking for goods sold in Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland). An example of Category III PPE are medical gloves which can protect against chemical exposure. These types of gloves are used for conducting medical examination, dentistry, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, as well as laboratory work.

The certificate was issued by Satra Technology, an approved body which carries out conformity assessment. Previously, Santra had issued the group with the EU PPE Certificate Category III, covering the European Union.

With this, Mah Sing Healthcare is able to target a bigger group of buyers, such as major medical players with operations in the UK and Europe.

Currently, the group has completed the commissioning of all their 12 production lines, and received the necessary certifications to market medical-grade gloves in a wide range of countries, including the US, Canada, the European Union, and the European Economic Area.

“With a stronger sales force and wider geographic reach, Mah Sing Healthcare is well positioned to meet the ongoing demand for gloves,” it said in a statement today.