Mah Sing mulls listing manufacturing division in HK

PETALING JAYA: Mah Sing Group Bhd is exploring the possibility of listing of its manufacturing division within the next five years.

This follows the group’s earlier announcement that it would be diversifying into the manufacturing of gloves and other healthcare products.

“This diversification is expected to enhance the existing manufacturing division as they are targeting the global market. Thus, the potentially enlarged division may warrant a separate listing under a separate management team to unlock its value, and we are exploring listing in Hong Kong,” the group said in a Bursa filing.