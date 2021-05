PETALING JAYA: Mah Sing Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd has received its business licence and other relevant licences/permits including the export licence from the Malaysian Rubber Board and two US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) licences.

In a statement, the group said operation has commenced at its glove manufacturing factory in Kapar, Klang and the first shipment of gloves is expected to be delivered in May/June 2021.

The glove maker has obtained two US FDA Establishment Licenses for Polymer Nitrile Patient Examination Glove and Latex Patient Examination Glove, which all glove manufacturers have to register to sell gloves in the US.

The group is also progressing well in obtaining the FDA 510(k) Premarket Notification and the Conformitè Europëenne (CE) Marking for export to the US and European markets, respectively.

“This new milestone places the group among the first few new glove entrants in Malaysia to commence glove production to meet immediate market demand,“ it said.

The group has secured sufficient raw materials to meet orders and interests from its buyers and distributors, which are mainly serving markets such as the US, Canada, Middle East, Europe, UK, Japan, China, Korea, Singapore, Russia, and Latin America.

It said the execution of the glove venture is on schedule as there would be six production lines on track to be operational in Q2’21, followed by another six production lines in Q3’21.

The maximum production capacity of the 12 units of new and high speed glove dipping machines could go up to producing 3.68 billion pieces of gloves per annum. The machines were producing at a speed of 38,000 pieces of gloves per production line per hour under Phase 1 of its glove manufacturing business.

“If demand continues to outstrip supply, Mah Sing would expand (to) Phase 2 – which consists of another 12 glove production lines. Phase 2 will increase the capacity up to another 3.68 billion pieces of gloves per annum, doubling the initial production capacity.

Moving forward, Mah Sing aims to be one of the top five glove producers in Malaysia in the future. The glove manufacturing venture complements the group’s existing property division as the property market is cyclical and focus more on the domestic market.