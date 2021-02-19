Mah Sing to develop affordable landed property project valued at RM656m

PETALING JAYA: Mah Sing Group Bhd has unveiled a new development project on a 100-acre land in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, primarily comprising of affordable homes with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM656 million.

At this juncture, the project - M Senyum, will be a residential landed project with mainly double story terrace houses with indicative land size of 18’ x 65’ and 20’ x 70’, at an indicative starting price of RM399,000.

The group projected the development to augur well with its quick turnaround strategy as it will meet market demand from first home buyers and upgraders from nearby townships.

It pointed out that the project is also in line with the demand for affordable landed homes that is sought after by Malaysians at the moment.

Mah Sing revealed that it is its first land deal for the year and it will continue to seek more land that fits its business model with a focus on the Greater Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley area.

With M Senyum, it stated that 51% of its properties are priced below RM500,000 while 91% are below RM700,000 in 2021.