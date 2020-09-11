MAHB airports passenger movements fall to 3.3m in latest month

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded 3.3 million passengers in August 2020, a decline of 74.4% over August 2019.

Domestic and international passenger movements recorded 2.8 million and 500,000 passengers with a decline of 59.0% and 91.3% respectively compared to the same period in 2019.

On a last-12-month basis, the total MAHB network of airports declined by 41.7% with 80.4 million passengers. Overall aircraft movements declined by 61.7%. International and domestic aircraft movements contracted by 82.5% and 47.7% respectively over August 2019.

Airports in Malaysia registered 1.4 million passenger movements in August 2020, a decline of 84.6% year-on-year growth over August 2019. Domestic and international sectors recorded 1.4 million and 84,000 passengers with a decline of 71.2% and 98.2% respectively.

Overall aircraft movements decreased by 68.5%. Domestic and international aircraft movements declined by 55.0% and 89.4% respectively over August 2019. Overall average load factor was 50.2% in August 2020, with domestic average load factor recorded at 57.6%.

“It is encouraging to note that August 2020 overall passenger movements registered more than 3 million passenger movements since the movement and control border restriction imposed in March 2020. As the international borders continued to be closed in Malaysia and in most countries, domestic sector has been the main driver for the gradual traffic recovery,“ MAHB said in its passenger traffic snapshot today.

August 2020 domestic passenger movements for Malaysia was mainly driven by the school holidays and public holidays, mainly Malaysia Independence Day, Awal Muharram and the continuation of Eid Al-Adha to the first few days in August.

In Malaysia, the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangement with Singapore sees the resumption of Scoot Airlines and Jetstar Asia to Ipoh, Kuching and Penang International Airports. Silk Air, Scoot Airlines, Malindo, Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia resumed flight operations to and from KLIA. There was a slight increase in daily passenger movements for KLIA, an increase of 24.2% from the average daily passengers after Aug 17 compared to the period from Aug 1 to 16.