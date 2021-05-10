MAHB asks government to review any intention to sell holding in Subang Airport to private entity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has asked the government to review any intention to liquidate the holding of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang to any private entity, its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, said.

“On behalf of all Malaysia Airports staff, I would like to ask the government to review the intention,” he said, adding that MAHB, as the world’s largest group of airport operators in terms of the number of passengers handled, has an excellent track record in operating 39 airports throughout the country and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

“In fact, several international airports operated by Malaysia Airports, both in Malaysia and Turkey, have often gained global recognition in terms of services, as well as the growth in passenger numbers.

“I am confident that after listening to the views of Malaysia Airports and other related agencies, the government will not sacrifice a strategic asset of the country,“ he said in a statement today.

Zambry was commenting on news reports about the possible takeover of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, otherwise known as Subang Airport, by a private entity.

The Ministry of Transport, in a statement on Friday, said any proposal to redevelop the airport is still at a preliminary stage, and the final consideration and decision on the matter rest with the Cabinet.

Zambry said throughout its existence, Subang Airport has succeeded in triggering the development of an enormous aviation industry for the country, especially in the aerospace sector.

Hence, MAHB has paid special attention in planning the long-term direction of the airport under the framework of the Subang Airport Regeneration Master Plan.

In the meantime, he said Subang Airport was generally a strategic asset owned by the country, a historic national airport and close to the hearts of Malaysians.

“As chairman of Malaysia Airports, I take the news reports very seriously. Of course, any move to allow it to be operated by the private sector needs to be considered in depth, both in terms of security and defence, as well as ownership,“ he added. – Bernama