$!MAHB, Capital A end legal proceedings against each other

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), its subsidiary Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB) and Capital A Bhd (formerly AirAsia Group Bhd), have discontinued legal proceedings between all parties.
MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said that there are no longer any legal proceedings or material litigation from MAHB against AirAsia Bhd (AAB) and AirAsia X Bhd (AAX).
“We believe that close collaboration with all stakeholders within the aviation ecosystem is key in propelling us towards growth for both the industry and the country,” he said.
Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes confirmed it has withdrawn all legal proceedings.
“As the world recovers from the pandemic, and substantial losses in the aviation sector in particular, it is integral that all stakeholders work together to stimulate the air travel revival. As two major players driving the aviation ecosystem, it is more important than ever to show solidarity in making Malaysia’s aviation industry competitive and attractive again.
“We have found common ground to reach an amicable outcome on the resolution of any outstanding matters with MAHB, through supportive and constructive dialogue in the spirit of the partnership. This bodes well to support the speedy recovery of the industry and to stimulate Malaysia’s tourism and economic growth,” added Fernandes.
The two companies had been locked in a series of legal battles over the years which related mainly to MASSB’s claim for passenger services charges and the lawsuit by AAB and AAX to claim RM479.78 million.