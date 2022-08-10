$!MAHB, Capital A end legal proceedings against each other

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), its subsidiary Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB) and Capital A Bhd (formerly AirAsia Group Bhd), have discontinued legal proceedings between all parties.

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said that there are no longer any legal proceedings or material litigation from MAHB against AirAsia Bhd (AAB) and AirAsia X Bhd (AAX).

“We believe that close collaboration with all stakeholders within the aviation ecosystem is key in propelling us towards growth for both the industry and the country,” he said.