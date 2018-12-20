MAHB emerges as top gainer on plans to attract 10 new airlines

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd ‘s (MAHB) which was the top gaining counter at early trade, saw its share price rise as much as 5.75% to RM8.64, as it looks to attract some 10 airlines in 2019.

At 12.02 pm, the stock was trading at RM8.47 with 1.27 million shares done.

MAHB is vying to bring in 10 airlines comprising of both premium and low-cost carriers (LCCs) to Malaysia next year especially to its five main airports.

The five airports are KL International Airport (KLIA), klia2, Penang International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Kuching International Airport, said MAHB general manager for airline marketing Mohd Sallauddin Mat Sah.

“We are going to be very focused next year and will continue to pursue many more airlines,“ he told reporters after welcoming Citilink Indonesia’s inaugural flight into KLIA yesterday.

Mohd Sallauddin said the potential airlines might come from China, Middle Eastern countries, the Asian region and other regions as well.

He said Malaysia would be able to attract many foreign airlines due to its variety of tourism attractions and accessibility as some LCCs found it easy for a startup.

As for 2018, he said MAHB attracted 13 airlines, of which 11 have already started operations and the other two by year-end